EC man gets probation after major drug bust

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire teen charged following a major drug bust, reached a plea deal with prosecutors Thursday.



Andrew Castro was charged with six felonies in the case.



According to the complaint, customs tipped off the West Wisconsin Drug Task Force about a package sent to Castro from Great Britain containing more than 5,000 alprazolam pills, a class four controlled substance.



Police followed that package to a home in Eau Claire.



Investigators searched three properties related to the case, and found thousands of pills, and thousands of dollars in cash.



Thursday, Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Castro to four years of probation. He's also ordered not to drink or use drugs during that time. Based on the charges, he could have faced up to 30 years in prison.



The cases for two other suspects, Maxwell Stuckert and Andrew Brunette are still ongoing.

