Amy Robach to present "My Breast Cancer Journey: From Fighter to Thriver" in Eau Claire Monday

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A Good Morning America news anchor will be in Eau Claire next Monday.

Amy Robach, news anchor for ABC's "Good Morning America"(GMA), will be at the State Theatre in downtown Eau Claire to present "My Breast Cancer Journey: From Fighter to Thriver". Robach was unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, following an on-air mammogram on GMA.

Those who attend Monday's event will hear Amy's powerful message and inspirational moments, as she explores the highs and lows she experienced.

The event is brought to you by HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's hospitals, and is part of the Annual Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence Lecture Series made possible by the Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence Endowment of the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation.

You can get your tickets for Monday's event HERE.