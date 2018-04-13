MUST SEE: Gorilla mimics trainer

(WQOW) -- A trainer and a gorilla put on quite a show at Busch Gardens park in Tampa, Florida.
The trainer works with a 12-year-old Gorilla, getting it to mimic her moves. The park says this type of training enables trust and positive relationships with the animals, and promotes a mentally and physically stimulating environment.
