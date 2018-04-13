Adopt-A-Pet: Meowgli

Meet our Pet of the Day: Meowgli!

Meowgli is just over 2 years old. He's a Domestic Shorthair mix. He's got a great orange and white color pattern. Meowgli is already neutered, so that's something you won't have to worry about if you adopt him. He's got a unique look, but he's still a cute cat.



If you're interested in Meowgli, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn Co. Humane Society.