4/13: Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown

Eau Claire (Dairy Farmers of WI) -- April is National Grilled Cheese Month, and Wisconsin Cheese can help you celebrate in a big way!
The Grilled Cheese Academy is kicking off its 7th Annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown, an annual contest awarding grilled cheese prestige and $40,000 in total prizes (best of Show wins $15,000). The contest runs for six weeks (April 2 - May 15).
This year the contest is bigger than ever; Wisconsin Cheese has added three new categories offering more chances to win and more prizes.
All recipe entries are judged across the following categories: Use of Wisconsin Cheese, Recipe Quality, Presentation and Creativity. The top 30 sandwiches move onto the final judging round and tasted by the Wisconsin Cheese panel of judges of foodie experts including: renowned food editors, social media influencers, bloggers and authors. Winners will be announced live on Facebook on June 21.
