Teen dies in car after repeated calls to 911, police chief orders internal review into 'horrific tragedy'

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policies

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying pace

Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has done

The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness stand

If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resign

Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interference

With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seat

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by them

Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewood

President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".

Republican Doug Ducey managed to scrape $274 million from the cash-starved state's coffers and offer a 20 percent wage hike by 2020.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Teachers at Humphrey Elementary school participate in a state-wide walk-in prior to classes Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Chandler, Ariz. Arizona teachers are demanding a 20 percent pay raise and more than $1 billion in new educat...

Residents of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, became the first voters in the nation to reject a so-called bathroom bill at the ballot.

There's a new fact-checking operation in West Virginia, and it leaves one fact out of plain sight _ that it's run by GOP candidate Don Blankenship.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File). FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W.Va. There's a new fact-checkin...

Two childhood friends from Belgium have reunited 76 years after the Holocaust tore apart their Jewish families.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon). In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, childhood Holocaust survivors Simon Gronowski, center right, and Alice Gerstel Weit hold hands as they tour the Los Angeles Holocaust Museum. After the Nazis invaded Belgium, they hid tog...

The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010, file photo, immigration reform advocates march around the Federal Courthouse in downtown Denver. The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousa...

Rapper Meek Mill says he always thought ten years of probation would bring him back to prison.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley ruled Thursday, March 29, 2018, that Mill should remai...

One of the first women to speak out against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein says the #MeToo movement is 'the most important thing' to happen to women since the right to vote.

Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...

Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

Cincinnati, OH (ABC News) -- A 16-year-old boy in Cincinnati, Ohio, was found dead in his car this week, hours after he called 911 pleading for help.

Now the local police chief has directed an internal investigation into the actions of all employees involved in Kyle Plush's two desperate calls to 911 before he died from asphyxia due to chest compression.

One of the 911 dispatchers has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.

"This young man was crying out for help" when he spoke to that dispatcher, Isaac said at a news conference this afternoon. "We weren't able to get that information to the officers on the scene. We need to find out why."

On Tuesday afternoon, in a call to 911, Plush said, "Help! I'm stuck in my van. ... I need help!"

But Plush, trapped in a Honda Odyssey 2004, could not hear the dispatcher, police said.

An operator repeatedly asked Plush where he was. The teen said several times he was at "Seven Hills," which is the name of the Cincinnati school he attended.

The terrified teen is heard screaming and later said on the call, "I'm in desperate need of help!"

The call lasted nearly 3 minutes before it disconnected, police said. Dispatchers tried to call Plush back but reached his voicemail, police said.

Officers responded to the area and tried to find the car, but "based on the information relayed to the officers, efforts to locate the caller were unsuccessful," police said.

In another call to 911, Plush said, "I probably don't have much time left. Tell my mom I love her if I die."

"This is not a joke," Plush said. "I'm trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van in the ... parking lot of Seven Hills."

"Send officers immediately. I'm almost dead," he said.

In another heartbreaking 911 call, the teen’s mother told a dispatcher, “We don't know where he is. He's 16 years old. He was driving a gold Honda van. He goes to Seven Hills School. I'm not sure what to do.”

At about 9 p.m., someone called 911 to say Plush's car was found, police said. The teen was found inside and declared dead, police said.

The police chief called Plush's death a "horrific tragedy."

Mercy Montessori, where Plush was a student from kindergarten to sixth grade, said in a statement, "He was an inspiration to many children and teachers at Mercy Montessori. Kyle’s gentle spirit made it a joy for others to be around him. We lovingly remember Kyle as creative, vibrant, and kind."

The school is holding a vigil tonight.

The teen died from "asphyxia due to chest compression," a preliminary autopsy determined, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The manner of death was accidental, the coroner's office said. There was no evidence of foul play or a drug overdose, the coroner's office said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said he is reviewing Plush's death with help from the coroner's office.

"This young man was trapped in the third row bench seat, and it is called asphyxia due to chest compression," Deters said. "We are actively working to identify experts to assist us in this investigation."

A Honda spokesperson told ABC News "Honda does not have any specific information from which to definitively determine what occurred in this incident. We can confirm that there were no seat-related recalls affecting the 2004 Honda Odyssey.”

The spokesperson added, "Without further details about the incident, I’m not in a position to speculate about what happened, but, in the absence of any recalls that could be related to this sort of incident, it would be premature to speculate that a vehicle defect was involved."

The police said "a further review of all communications records has prompted the Cincinnati Police Department to initiate a full procedural and technical review of all calls received by the Emergency Communications Section and associated dispatch recordings related to this incident."

City officials, who run the 911 center, also are investigating, City Manager Harry Black said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"This matter is very disturbing," Black said. "If there are deficiencies on the part of the 911 center operations, my mandate is to fix whatever needs to be fixed."