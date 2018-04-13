Three Chippewa Valley organizations team up to provide membership discount

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Three local organizations are teaming up to give families a break on membership costs.



Called the Triple Play, parents can now buy a household membership for Beaver Creek Reserve, Children's Museum of Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley Museum together at a discounted rate. The cost is $170 and can be purchased at any of the locations or online.

The memberships also come with discounts on programs, special events and gift shop purchases.

The collaboration aims to provide families with experiences they might not have otherwise.

"The approach of we’re better together than apart is really what guides our collaboration, "Children's Museum of Eau Claire Executive Director Mike McHorney said. "By bringing new and innovative concepts to the community we collectively serve, we’re attempting to bring collaboration among non-profit organizations in our community to a different level than has happened before."

You can read more about the organizations here:

Beaver Creek Reserve

Children's Museum of Eau Claire

Chippewa Valley Museum