'Dancing with the Stars' contestants announced

By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
(WQOW) - For the first time ever, every 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant is going to be an athlete.

The cast includes figure skater Adam Rippon, basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, NFL cornerback Josh Norman, softball pitcher Jennie Finch, luger Chris Mazdzer, former baseball star Johnny Damon, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, Notre Dame women's basketball player Arike Ogunbowale and former figure skater Tonya Harding.

Rippon, Nagasu, Anderson and Mazdzer all competed for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

