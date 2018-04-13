Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Sunday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Sunday

By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Due to the potential storm and accumulating snow, alternate side parking will be in effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, April 15, and ending on Tuesday, April 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Due to the potential snow accumulation, all residential streets will be plowed after the main arterials and secondaries have been completed. 

  • On odd-numbered days, vehicles shall only be parked, stopped or left standing on that side of the street having odd-numbered addresses. 
  • On even-numbered days, vehicles shall only be parked, stopped or left standing on the side of the street having even-numbered addresses. 
  • These provisions shall only be in effect between midnight and 5:00 p.m.
  • These provisions shall not supersede more restrictive parking regulations in effect in the city.
