Eau Claire city officials prepare for the winter storm

Eau Claire (WQOW)- With bad weather on the way, Eau Claire road crews are gearing up to keep the roads clear.

Steve Thompson with the city's street and fleet department said they're prepared for the snow.



Thompson said trucks are already filled with salt and they're ready to plow the streets when the snow accumulates.



He said they plan on having about 13 trucks out to plow the main roads, and around 40 if they need to plow secondary roads.



News 18 reported a few weeks ago that the city swept up all the sand on the residential roads, but Thompson doesn't think it will be an issue.

"Sand is more what you need in the winter when the pavement is very cold and that snow freezes down and creates icy conditions. With the sun at the angle it's at now and the warmer weather coming in the forecast we don't see a need for sand," Thompson said.

He said this winter storm isn't going to affect their budget.



Alternate parking will be in affect early Sunday morning, so you will need to park your vehicle on the odd side of the road.



The alternate-side parking will last until Tuesday evening.