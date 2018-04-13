EC County convicted killer petitions for release from supervision, victim's family reacts

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A convicted killer living in Augusta is asking the court that he be released from supervision. On Friday, the family of the victim reached out to us to make sure the public was aware.

As we've previously reported, Jeffrey Smith was released from custody in 2016.



He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the rape and murder of Susie Fahrman, 27, in Eau Claire.

Smith currently lives in a home on County Road CF just east of Augusta.



Conditions of his 2016 release included lifetime GPS monitoring. He had to be accompanied by a chaperone anytime he was outside his home for a year, and his internet access was restricted.



At that release hearing, six people shared their concerns about releasing him back in to the public, and at the time, even Smith himself said he preferred supervised release over discharge.

"I'm going to need as much help as I can get to make that transition," Smith said in 2016. "I know I can't do it alone."

Now, two years later, Smith seems to think he can make it on his own.



In January, he petitioned the court for discharge from supervision - writing the transition has been positive, goals have been met, and new goals are realistic and attainable.



It's a move Susie's family doesn't necessarily object to, however her brother tells News 18 he wants to hear from Smith himself why he should be released. After that, he said he'll support whatever the judge decides.

"For myself, and I think I speak for much of my family, we'd like to see him be successful," said Greg Fahrman. "We don't want another victim, we don't want another family victimized. There's too much pain involved with all that. So, we're hoping, at least I'm hoping, that he is successful as he comes out and is no longer under that intensive supervision."

Fahrman said he and his family will be in court Thursday when a judge considers Smith's petition.

In a letter to Judge Gabler, District Attorney Gary King said the state objects to Smith's petition for release.

