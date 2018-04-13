Cullen Osburn's brother takes the stand to testify in his defense

Dunn County (WQOW) -- Cullen Osburn, the man on trial for the death of Hussain Alnahdi, was back in court Friday. The prosecution continued to call witnesses in its case against Osburn, but the defense had the chance to call a witness of its own -- Osburn's brother.



"What did you see next, after separating the two," the defense asked Osburn's brother.

"I seen Alnahdi laying on the ground," he said.



While on the stand, Deante Hughes recalled the night of October 29, 2016. That was the night Osburn and UW-Stout International student Hussain Alnahdi allegedly got into a fist fight outside of Toppers pizza in Menomonie.



"You look outside, and you see," the defense asked.

"Alnahdi grabbing Cullen by the collar," Hughes said.

"And at that time you did not know who he was," the defense continued.

"No I didn't know any of them," Hughes replied. "That's why I was stunned, like, why's this guy grabbing him?"



The prosecution called several witnesses Friday. Including two law enforcement officers who have been investigating the case since the beginning. They also called two people to testify to Osburn's behavior while he was behind bars, specifically another fight he had gotten into.



"Osburn had his arm around Mr. Welch's neck," said Michael Owens, a member of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office. "We took him out of the block and he was highly agitated -- "



"And what did he say to you? When he was highly agitated," the prosecution asked.



"He said 'I told officers that it wasn't a good idea to put me in that block,' referring to the cell dorm," Owens said.



Witnesses said that jail fight happened just days after Osburn was moved to the new, minimum security, block, which typically happens when an inmate has good behavior.



The trial is slated to continue through most of the next week. On Friday, the defense would not say either way if Osburn would testify on his own behalf.