Former Thorp police chief found guilty of child sexual assault

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Clark County (WQOW) -- The former chief of police for the city of Thorp was found guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a child.

The jury reached that verdict in the case against Richard Boie, 74. Boie was convicted of assaulting a 7 year old girl numerous times between 2013 and 2014. The girl told investigators that the assaults happened at Boie's home, and that he told her not to tell anyone.

A sentencing hearing for Boie is scheduled for July 11. The maximum sentence for the charge is 60 years in prison.

