HS Sports - Friday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Immanuel Lutheran's Dan Lau edges Regis' Zach Yengo in the 1600 meter run Immanuel Lutheran's Dan Lau edges Regis' Zach Yengo in the 1600 meter run
The Ramblers fall to La Cross Logan The Ramblers fall to La Cross Logan

HS TRACK & FIELD
UWEC Indoor Scrimmage - Awaiting Final Scores

Boys Team Scores:
1. 
2. 
3.
4. 
5.

Girls Team Scores:
1. 
2. 
3.
4. 
5.

BOYS HS TENNIS
Non-Conference

LA CROSSE LOGAN   7
EAU CLAIRE REGIS   0

Individual Scores:
1 singles: LCL Ben Fowler def. ECR Tucker Comero 6-0, 6-0
2 singles: LCL Ian Hoftland def. ECR Nati Raehl 6-2, 6-3
3 singles: LCL Avery Schams def. ECR Gavin Bowe 6-1, 2-6, 10-5
4 singles: LCL Sam Novak def. ECR Griffin Johnson 6-0, 4-6, 10-8

1 doubles: LCL Garrett Simmons & Kao Xione def. ECR Austin Erickson & Brent Martin 7-6 (4), 6-3
2 doubles: LCL Brad Vandeirbence & Ben Smith def. ECR Andrew Millington & Bennett Seelen 6-3, 4-6, 10-8
3 doubles: LCL Jonnie Mancon & Bopen Nystrom def. ECR Mitchell Merkel & Keaton Comero 6-3, 6-0

