Abigail Stow named to All-USA Girls Hockey Third Team

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
(WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Abigail Stow receives another honor, as she's named to the All-USA Girls Hockey third team.

Stow, who was named Wisconsin's state player of the year, is the only Wisconsin player on the All-USA first, second, or third teams. Stow led the Eau Claire Area Stars to their first ever WIAA State Girls Hockey title, and finished her senior season with 52 goals and 45 assists.

