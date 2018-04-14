BLIZZARD WARNING: Impossible travel for parts of Western Wisconsin Saturday, Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Pierce and St. Croix counties until Sunday morning. This is the first Blizzard Warning for western Wisconsin since December 8th and 9th, 2009 when one was issued for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, and Pierce counties.

A Blizzard Warning means that blowing snow is expected to make visibility near zero for an extended period of time. The criteria for a Blizzard is falling or blowing snow reducing visibility to 1/4 mile or less from sustained winds (not including gusts) of at least 35 mph. These criteria must be met for at least three consecutive hours. Our terrain with valleys and hills make sustaining winds of that speed difficult as the rough terrain slows down wind speeds. Travel in a blizzard is impossible and life threatening.

The National Weather Service continues Winter Storm Warning for the rest of west central Wisconsin for Saturday, April 14th and Sunday, April 15th. The warning includes Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and generally, the northern half of Wisconsin.

Through 8 a.m. Saturday, snow totals of 3 to 4 inches were observed in the Eau Claire area. A second wave of snow will likely drop several more inches from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Details and timing: The snow, and Friday's wintry mix, is caused by an intense surface low moving through the Midwest. This storm will continue to produce snow in the region through Sunday evening. In addition, expect strong wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph. Power outages are possible in some areas if tree branches, weighed down by heavy snow, break and fall on power lines.

Snow and precipitation totals: 8 to 15 inches of snow still looks likely in most of west central Wisconsin with isolated amounts of 15 to 20 inches before all is said and done Monday morning. Locations near and south of U.S. Highway 10 could receive 5 to 10 inches of snow, though there is still a potential for localized 10 to 14 inch amounts. In addition, precipitation amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with this storm, raising the concern of flooding along area rivers in streams, including the Chippewa River.

Travel impacts: Roads will be snow or ice-covered and slushy, and the visibility will be low at times with the heavier snow bands. Blowing and drifting could be a problem, especially in open areas, though the snow's wet, heavy consistency will help. Avoid unnecessary travel on Saturday through Sunday morning. There may be times that the visibility is so low you may not be able to see further than your car can stop on slippery roads. Travel is not advised.

