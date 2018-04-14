LATEST: Winter Storm Warning remains in effect, snow ends late tonight

BLIZZARD WARNINGS are in effect. First in Western Wisconsin since Dec. 8-9, 2009

Between 10 a.m. Sunday and midnight, another 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Travel is not advised! If you need to travel, pack an emergency kit and know your approximate location at all times.

Snow and precipitation totals: Through Sunday morning, snow totals of 5 to 10 inches were reported to WQOW News 18 and the National Weather Service. Eau Claire's three-day total, as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday, was 8.0 inches. The intense surface low causing the snow will drag its heels across the Midwest and Great Lakes region. Snow will continue to fall with an additional 3 to 6 inches possible between 10 a.m. Sunday and midnight.

Travel impacts: Repeating, travel is not advised Sunday or Sunday night. Most roads will be snow or ice-covered, and visibility will be low at times due to a strong wind. Gusts over 30 mph are possible through Sunday night. Blowing and drifting will be a problem, especially in open areas.

Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW weather app for Apple and Android.

Latest updates on social media:

Stormtracker 18 Weather Facebook Page

WQOW Weather Twitter Page

Important Links:

For the latest radar, click HERE.

For the latest school and organization closings, click HERE.

For the latest road conditions and DOT camera views, click HERE.