UPDATE: ECPD responds to more crashes as snow continues to fall

UPDTATE (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department stayed busy helping drivers out of the ditch during the weekend snow storm.



As of 3:00 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 24 property car crashes, two car crashes with injury and assisted 15 drivers with things like pulling their vehicles out of the ditch.

POSTED: Saturday, April 14

It may be mid-April, but spring sprung backwards in a major way this weekend. Icy roads and piling snow meant higher rates of car accidents and slide-offs.

The snow started falling Friday night, and continued throughout the day Saturday. In that time, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire post, was called to assist 49 drivers and responded to 45 run-offs. They said two people were injured.



Authorities expected those numbers to rise, as the winter-like weather continues to trouble travelers.

"The interstates, for the most part, are in pretty good shape, except for Jackson County," said Lt. Travis Wanless of the Wisconsin State Patrol. "We are working on some clean up down there yet. Residential, side roads, county roads, are probably not going to be as nice as the interstate, just because the county department hasn't hit those like they typically do for the interstate. Between this storm and the next round that is expected, hopefully we will have a good opportunity to get things cleaned up."

News 18 also reached out to the Eau Claire Police Department Saturday. They reported 10 crashes and slide-ins within the city of Eau Claire. Nobody was injured. The Altoona Police Department reported only one slide-in Saturday.

But because this storm is expected to continue through Sunday, officers strongly advise against traveling if at all possible.