Cold weather keeps people away from first Dane County Farmers' Market of season

Madison (WKOW) -- A rainy, windy day kept attendance down at the first Dane County Farmers' Market of the season on Saturday.

Bill Warner, co-owner of Snug Haven Farm in Belleville, has been coming to the Dane County Farmers' Market for nearly three decades.

"There weren't as many vendors, not as many customers, but customers did come today to get the in-laws out of the house and walk around, they came today to shop so I'm pretty pleasantly surprised with how well sales went," said Warner.

Even with the cold weather, Warner said he wouldn't miss a Saturday on the Capitol Square.

"We got body warmers on, we got hand warmers, we actually stayed fairly warm and we had a tarp up for wind. You just plan for it because it's how we make our money," Warner said.

Most of the vendors never showed up. Market manager Sarah Elliott said there are usually more than a 150 vendors and 20-thousand customers at the market.

"We had about 35 very hardy vendors show up and we've had a nice steady stream of customers who are clearly interested in supporting the farmers that are here, they're making purchases so all in all we feel given the weather it's a successful morning," Elliott said.

Warner said the cold weather has actually been good for his crops, improving the taste of his spinach, "The more you freeze it while you grow it the sweeter it is."

The big crowds are expected to return to the Capitol Square when the weather gets warmer.