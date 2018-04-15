Eau Claire residents dig out from spring snow storm

A spring snow storm hit the Chippewa Valley over the weekend, leaving behind a large culmination of ice and snow. And dangerous road conditions meant a high number of crashes and cancellations.



News 18 caught up with residents to see what they think of this spring surprise.

"Yeah, it's a little bit disappointing, because I like getting outside and would love to get the golf clubs out," said Randy Campbell of Eau Claire. "This would be okay if it was December, but April? I think it's time for it to go."

Many Chippewa Valley churches and businesses were closed this weekend s the roads stayed fairly empty Sunday morning.



Locals stayed home cleaning up their sidewalks and driveways, preparing for the Monday morning commute.

"I had plans yesterday, plans tonight," said Nathan Loiselle of Eau Claire. "Looks like we'll be going out in the morning. So, it's getting in the way of a lot of things and for our spring clean-ups." Loiselle works for Premium Lawn Services.

"I had a couple of boys that had plans and canceled to come into work, which didn't help my cause any," said Greg Kopca of Eau Claire. Kopca works for GK Lawn Care. "When you do this for a living, you have to be ready for it no matter what time it shows."

Some Eau Claire residents didn't let the snow stop them from their routine.

"We typically get our dog out everyday," said Campbell with his dog Mesa. "And being a Labrador, she doesn't mind the cold and the snow. So that definitely helps."

As a reminder, alternate side parking for Eau Claire is in effect starting Sunday and ending Tuesday, April 17, at 5 p.m.

