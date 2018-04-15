Chippewa Co. Sheriff's patrol line out of service

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office tells News 18 its patrol line is temporarily out of service.



Authorities said 911 is still available, but the administrative line, (715)726-7711, went down at about 4:00 p.m. Sunday. They said it was an issue on Charter's end.



Officials are working to get the line back up, but they don't have a clear time as to when that will be.