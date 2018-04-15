UPDATE: Chippewa Co. Sheriff's patrol line back up and running - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Claire Sarafin, Weekend Anchor, Reporter
UPDATE (WQOW) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff's office says its patrol line is working once again. 

The department told News 18 things were back to normal by about 7:00 p.m. Sunday, after the administrative line, (715)726-7711, went down at about 4:00 that afternoon. Authorities said 911 was still available during that time. 

The sheriff's office said the temporary outage was caused by an issue on Charter's end.

Posted: Saturday 5:20 p.m.

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff's office tells News 18 its patrol line is temporarily out of service. 

Authorities said 911 is still available, but the administrative line, (715)726-7711, went down at about 4:00 p.m. Sunday. They said it was an issue on Charter's end. 

Officials are working to get the line back up, but they don't have a clear time as to when that will be. 

