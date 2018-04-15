One person in custody after homicide in St. Croix Co.

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- The St. Croix County Sheriff's office is investigating a homicide after a Minnesota man was shot and killed in Richmond Township over the weekend.



Authorities said Chase Alan Fleischauer, 19, from St. Paul, was shot in the head early Saturday morning.



The sheriff's office and New Richmond Police Department were called to the scene at about 4:15 a.m. While first responders were on their way, witnesses tried to save Fleischauer, but he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 a.m.



Officials believe the shooting was a domestic incident and said there is no threat to the public. One person is in custody at the St. Croix County jail.



The St. Croix County Sheriff's office, along with the Wisconsin Crime Lab, will continue the investigation.