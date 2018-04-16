4/16: Eau Claire Jazz Festival and 52nd Street

Eau Claire (EAU CLAIRE JAZZ FESTIVAL AND 52ND STREET) - The Eau Claire Jazz Festival includes events on Friday and Saturday, April 20 and 21.

Mission of Eau Claire Jazz:

* Educate, entertain, and promote the worldwide cultural experience of Jazz.

* Eau Claire Jazz was formed in 2008 in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to continue and expand the long history of the Eau Claire Jazz Festival.

The Eau Claire Jazz Festival:

* Events take place Friday and Saturday, April 20th and 21st on UWEC campus.

* Over 130 regional middle, high school and college bands-(2300+ students) will be playing in competitive and non-competitive categories.

* Festival provides educational opportunities and master clinics by guest artists and festival adjudicators-public is welcome to attend.

* Headliner Concert: Friday and Saturday night at 7:30PM at The State Theatre.

* Sponsors: Eastman and Schmitt Music

* Tickets are $25. Student rate of $10.

* Concert features UWEC Jazz Ensemble I and Guest Artists:

* Bob Mintzer: Saxophonist

* Bobby Sanabria: Latin Jazz percussionist master

52nd Street (sponsored by Royal Credit Union)

* Downtown Eau Claire

* 18 venues

* Mainly along Barstow Street with some new venues right off Barstow.

* When: Friday, April 20 5:30PM-2AM

* Opening Celebration at 5:30PM with music from the United States Naval Academy Band Superintendent's Combo.

* Live music starts in venues at 6PM.

* Wristbands: $10 and will get you in all the venues that evening.

* Music ranges from ragtime, swing R&B, soul, blues, acoustic and big band.

* Food Trucks on Barstow and drink specials

* New this year: App (download the app Guidebook and search Eau Claire Jazz Festival) to find venues and schedule of events.

For more information on schedules, volunteering or tickets visit eauclairejazz.com or call 715-832-2787

52nd Street

The 2018 52nd Street will be on April 20th!

All-access wristbands are $10 and can be purchased at tents set up around the area.



Friday night at the Eau Claire Jazz Festival celebrates the true culture of jazz as Downtown Eau Claire transforms into a jazz nightclub scene. 52nd Street is a re-creation of the historic 52nd Street of New York City, where jazz greats like Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and Louis Armstrong sat in with different ensembles in a variety of nightclubs, simply because they loved to play jazz. Over 50 bands play at multiple venues (all-ages and 21+) along Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire, featuring a variety of music styles, including ragtime, blues, acoustic, and big band. It's an exciting night of live music downtown - you never know who might bring their horn to sit in! Join over 3,000 people to enjoy this once a year party!

This year's venues include:

Houligans

The Plus

The Metro

Valleybrook 410 Cafe

Oxbow Gallery (+21 after 10 PM)

Micon Budget Cinema

The Visit Eau Claire Air Stream Trailer (parked on Barstow)

The Lakely (+21 after 10 PM)

Clancy's (+21)

Acoustic Cafe

Lismore

The Dive (+21)

Stones Throw (+21)

Fire House (+21)

Mousetrap (+21)