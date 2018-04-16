Man arrested for possessing drugs and a gun, according to police

Jackson County (WQOW) - A man is behind bars after being arrested for possessing meth, and other drugs.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Jonathan D. Barhyte for speeding. During the traffic stop, Barhyte admitted to using drugs.

Police searched his car and found a loaded handgun, packages of crystal meth, marijuana, multiple pipes, packaging material and a digital scale.

Barhyte was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This case will be forwarded to the DA's office with a request to charge Barhyte with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, second offense.