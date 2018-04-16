Man dies after shoveling snow for girlfriend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A Milwaukee man died shortly after shoveling Sunday's thick, heavy snow for his girlfriend.

Daniel Harris, 52, collapsed in a stairwell of the apartment near North 29th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee, a cousin and a medical examiner's report said.

The official cause of death was listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease and obesity. Harris' cousin, Michael Hill, said heart disease runs in the family.

"We trust in God. We know God will get us through this, but we also have to be mindful that God put doctors in our lives for a reason, and that's why we're supposed to get our health checked," Hill told WISN 12 NEWS.