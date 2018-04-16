Bloomer dad faces prison time for allegedly breaking son's arm

Bloomer (WQOW) - A Bloomer dad could spend three years in prison for fracturing his son's arm. James Kellen is charged with felony child abuse.



According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to Bloomer Elementary School after Kellen's son said he was late to school because his arm hurt.



The seven-year-old told police he had been fighting with his brother the night before, when his dad grabbed him from his bed, threw him to the wall and asked if he wanted to fight. He said when he told his father 'no' Kellen threw him onto his bed. It turns out, the boy's arm was fractured.



When interviewed by police, Kellen said he used the wall to prop up his son, and then set him on his bed.



He said he heard his son fall down the stairs the next morning, and that is how he believed he hurt his arm.



Officers noted the seven-year-old did not mention falling down the stairs when he described his day.



Kellen's initial appearance is scheduled for July.