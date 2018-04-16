EC woman accused of trying to stab ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman was charged Monday, accused of attempting to stab her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend.



Thena Crotteau, of Eau Claire, was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.



According to the criminal complaint, Crotteau told police she went to visit her ex-boyfriend and see her child, when her ex's new girlfriend arrived at the home. Crotteau claims she then hid in the basement.



According to the victim, she went to lie down when Crotteau broke into the room with a knife and attempted to stab her. She said the knife went into the wall instead, and then Crotteau began to punch her.



The ex showed police video of some of the incident, showing Crotteau threatening the couple with a knife in her hand. At one point, the video showed her entering a child's room with the knife, but her ex was able to stop her.

Crotteau told police the couple had attacked her first, and she was defending herself.



She is free on signature bond, and returns to court in May.

