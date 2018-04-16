EC students won't have to make up snow day

News 18 reached out to the Eau Claire Area School District on Monday to see if staff and students would have extra days this school year to make up.
School officials said as of Monday, students won't have to make up missed school days because of winter weather.
However, if another snow day is called this week, they will have to make it up this Friday, which is scheduled as a snow make up day.
