Eau Claire Express offers fans the last prize they'll ever need

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire Express is digging a whole lot deeper, and looking into the future when it comes to giving away prizes to fans.

Eau Claire Express is teaming up with Evergreen Funeral and Crematory to give fans an opportunity to plan for their own death.



This is the sixth year the pre-planned funeral has been given away.

The prize is worth $5,500.



Kelly Beede of Evergreen Funeral and Crematory said this is a great way for the community to start thinking about pre-arrangements.

As for Eau Claire Express, its excited to offer fans something different.

"From our perspective, we always try to do fun, unique things that nobody else is doing across baseball, and the funeral is something that very few teams do, so it makes us unique in that sense," said Spencer Larson the General Manager at Eau Claire Express.

Fans will be able to enter the giveaway by showing up to the game on July 27.



Those who are dying to find out who the winner is will have to wait until the end of the game.