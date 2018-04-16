Dunn County sheriff announces retirement

There will be a new sheriff in town in Dunn County next year because Sheriff Dennis Smith said he will not run again for re-election in November.

News 18 spoke with Sheriff Smith on Monday and he said it's been a pleasure to serve in Dunn County for 43 years. He's been sheriff for 18 of those years.

He said it's time to retire so he can spend time with his wife and six grand kids.

"The interactions I've had have been great," Smith said. "I will go out to eat and people will come up and ask questions. People will call me sometimes just for advice. I just have to remind them that I'm not an attorney, I'm not a financial adviser, but I usually can give them some advice that helps them and people tend to like me, and I like people, so it's been very good. I've been very happy with it."

So far, Smith said Captain of Field Services, Kevin Bygd and Deputy Adam Zukowski have announced they'll run for his position.

Sheriff Smith's last day on the job will be January 6, 2019.