Three Chippewa Valley women charged after using stolen credit cards

By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Three women accused of stealing credit cards now face 10 combined charges

Maritza Ortiz, Sheena Ojibway-Decoteau and Wensday Kammeyer (whose picture was not available) are accused of stealing a purse at a house party in December.

The next day, surveillance video showed them making purchases with the stolen credit cards at Festival Foods, Walmart and Target. 

Kammeyer will make her initial appearance May 10. Ortiz and Ojibway-Decoteau have hearing scheduled for May 29.

