Governor Walker signs 93 bills into law

(WQOW) - There's now a new law that expands benefits for Wisconsin National Guard members. It was one of 93 bills signed by Governor Walker Monday.

The Republican bill requires the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs to pay a guard member injured on state active duty until he, or she, is able to return to active duty or their assignment ends. The agency will be required to pay $100,000 to the guard member's beneficiary if the member dies of an accidental injury while on active duty.

A bill also signed into law Monday will hopefully save more lives. The 911 dispatcher bill will allow dispatchers around the state to give CPR instructions over the phone. The American Heart Association reports that a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival falls 10 percent with each passing minute between cardiac arrest and the start of CPR when bystander CPR is administered. It doubles and even triples the chance that the victims survive.

The governor also signed a bill to market Wisconsin to young professionals. The new law creates a $6.8 million ad campaign targeted at millennials that live in the Twin Cities and Detroit areas, highlighting Wisconsin's outdoors, and certain programs to entice young workers to re-locate. Democrats criticized the move for not addressing the issues that have caused young people to leave the state.



