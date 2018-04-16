GMA anchor Amy Robach discusses life after cancer diagnosis

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach was in Eau Claire Monday to share a message of awareness and inspiration based on her battle with breast cancer.



Robach was chosen by the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation as this year's Monsignor Klimek Presence Endowment Lecturer.



Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, during an on-air mammogram on GMA. Part of her message on Monday was for women to take their health seriously and live each day to the fullest.



"I had two malignant tumors, it had already spread to my lymph nodes and I thought I was perfectly healthy. So I am a walking, living billboard for women who think it can't happen to them. We need to take advantage of any tests we have out there that potentially save lives," said Robach.



Robach also wanted to inspire those going through their own health battle. She said she now lives every day to like she's dying -- never taking life for granted or turning down a new adventure with her family.