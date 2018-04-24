Samantha Wensel

Samantha, a life-long native of Eau Claire, started at WQOW in 2016 as a Quintern, and has moved her way up ever since.

After her Quinternship, she worked as the producer for WQOW’s Daybreak show, where she wrote stories, and put together our morning newscast running from 4:30 - 7 a.m each day.

In April 2018, Samantha became a full-time multi-media journalist. Now, you can find her beating the pavement getting the big stories of the day. She is proud to tell stories in her hometown.

Samantha graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a BA in creative writing, with a journalism minor.

Outside of work, she plays for Chippewa Valley Roller Derby, and does committee work for them. Along with roller derby, she enjoys writing poetry and watching movies in her spare time.