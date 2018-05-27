UPDATE: Rice Lake man killed in rollover crash identified

UPDATE:

Barron County (WQOW) - Police have now identified the person killed in a rollover crash near Rice Lake on Sunday.



According to the Wisconsin DOT, Brandon Dale Schneider, 31, was killed when the car he was driving on Highway SS entered the ditch and rolled several times.

Officials say he was not wearing his seat belt. They also believe Schneider was driving drunk.

Posted May 27,2018

