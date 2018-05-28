Police ID man shot in Dunn Co. on Sunday, suspects remain at large

UPDATE:

Dunn County (WQOW) - There is new information in the search for two suspects police believe are behind a Dunn County shooting over the weekend. Authorities have also released the name of the man who was shot.



According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Bruce Sundstrom, 48, of rural Colfax was shot on Sunday night at his home on Highway D north of Menomonie shortly before 10:45 p.m.



Tuesday, sheriff's officials told News 18 they found one of the vehicles they were looking for. A maroon jeep was found abandoned in a field near Boyceville.



The search for Shawn Harris Goplen of Red Wing, MN, and Kari Lynn Blank of Ellsworth continues.

Sundstrom told detectives Goplen shot him because he thought Sundstrom had stolen his methamphetamine. Blank and Goplen, who had been staying at the home with Sundstrom, then left the house.



Golpen faces four charges: Possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, substantial battery-intended bodily harm, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and intentionally pointing a firearm as a person. He faces a maximum sentence of more than 38 years in prison.



Blank faces two charges: Possession of methamphetamine and failing to render aid. She faces a maximum of five years in prison.



Sundstrom is still in the hospital, but is expected to be OK.



Investigators now believe Blank and Goplen could be in a silver Mitsubishi Spyder that was recently stolen in Hudson, or a white Honda Accord.



They are still considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, call 911.

Posted May 28, 2018

Dunn County (WQOW) -- The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects connected to a shooting in the Tainter Township Sunday night.



The sheriff's office said the initial call came in around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. The incident took place in the 5900 block of County Road D in Tainter Township. Officials said an adult male was shot and transported by ambulance to the hospital. At last check, the victim was conscious.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects, Shawn Harris Goplen of Red Wing, MN, and Kari Lynn Blank of Ellsworth.



Goplen, 34, is described as a white male, 5'11", 300 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a Minnesota Dept. of Corrections warrant.

Blank, 36, is described as a white female, 5'5", 190 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is wanted for Party to Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections warrant.



Deputies said Goplen and Blank should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should immediately call 911. They are believed to have left the scene in two vehicles. One is described as a silver Honda or Mitsubishi, four door, mid-2000 model. The other is a maroon Jeep Cherokee.



Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Goplen or Blank is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348, or to remain anonymous contact the Dunn County Crime Stoppers.