Suspect in Sparta graduation threat now in custody

Sparta Police said Monday afternoon that the man who made threats to shoot his estranged family at Sparta's graduation ceremonies Friday night is now in custody.

Sparta Police Officer Marc Nelson issued a statement saying that Benjamin Sidie was arrested without incident by the Dubuque, IA Police Department on Monday.

The statement said that he will be extradited to Wisconsin for a Department of Corrections warrant. He may face additional charges.

The statement concluded that the Sparta Area School District is working on graduation details and will release those plans as soon as possible. Classes will resume at the school Tuesday.

Sparta Police released Sidie's photo and information stating he was wanted for questioning in connection with the threats.

Threats made by text message led police and the district to postpone high school graduation ceremonies schedule for Friday night. Police said the messages said Sidie's estranged family would be shot at the graduation, then Sidie would die in a 'suicide by cop' scenario.