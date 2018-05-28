UPDATE: Driver killed in Chippewa County crash identified

UPDATE

Township of Wheaton (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a crash on Highway 29 Monday afternoon.



Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the driver of the car, Juanita Meyer, 89, of Colfax was killed when her car entered the ditch and rolled several times.



Her husband, Harland Meyer, 87, was a passenger in the car. He is being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

