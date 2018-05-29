5/29: OneFest - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Chippewa Falls (ONEFEST) - There's Country Fest, Country Jam, Blue Ox and many other festivals, but now, a Christian music festival is coming to the Chippewa Valley. It's called OneFest. Watch the video to learn more. 

Event Name:  OneFest

Organization:  OneFest Ltd.

Date:  July 28-29, 2018

Where:  Northern WI State Fairgrounds

What:  Christian Music Festival featuring 6 national artists, 6 regional artists.  Kids, youth and family activities.  

Why:  There is amazing Christian Music out there that can inspire and help people live better lives.  Having the event provides a place where people can listen, sing and worship under the starts.  

Who does it benefit:  All those that attend will hopefully leave inspired and ready to give back to their communities.  

Main Stage line up:

Cloverton- 11am

Sanctus Real -1pm

Love and the Outcome -3pm

Citizen Way -5 pm

Mandisa –7pm

Tenth Avenue North –9 pm

Side Stage line up:

Sparrows Rising –12pm

Brady Luke –2pm

Brayton Meyer – 4pm

513 Free –6pm

Light 45 -8pm

