5/29: OneFest

Chippewa Falls (ONEFEST) - There's Country Fest, Country Jam, Blue Ox and many other festivals, but now, a Christian music festival is coming to the Chippewa Valley. It's called OneFest. Watch the video to learn more.
Event Name: OneFest
Organization: OneFest Ltd.
Date: July 28-29, 2018
Where: Northern WI State Fairgrounds
What: Christian Music Festival featuring 6 national artists, 6 regional artists. Kids, youth and family activities.
Why: There is amazing Christian Music out there that can inspire and help people live better lives. Having the event provides a place where people can listen, sing and worship under the starts.
Who does it benefit: All those that attend will hopefully leave inspired and ready to give back to their communities.
Main Stage line up:
Cloverton- 11am
Sanctus Real -1pm
Love and the Outcome -3pm
Citizen Way -5 pm
Mandisa –7pm
Tenth Avenue North –9 pm
Side Stage line up:
Sparrows Rising –12pm
Brady Luke –2pm
Brayton Meyer – 4pm
513 Free –6pm
Light 45 -8pm
