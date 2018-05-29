5/29: OneFest

Chippewa Falls (ONEFEST) - There's Country Fest, Country Jam, Blue Ox and many other festivals, but now, a Christian music festival is coming to the Chippewa Valley. It's called OneFest. Watch the video to learn more.

Event Name: OneFest

Organization: OneFest Ltd.

Date: July 28-29, 2018

Where: Northern WI State Fairgrounds

What: Christian Music Festival featuring 6 national artists, 6 regional artists. Kids, youth and family activities.

Why: There is amazing Christian Music out there that can inspire and help people live better lives. Having the event provides a place where people can listen, sing and worship under the starts.

Who does it benefit: All those that attend will hopefully leave inspired and ready to give back to their communities.

Main Stage line up:

Cloverton- 11am

Sanctus Real -1pm

Love and the Outcome -3pm

Citizen Way -5 pm

Mandisa –7pm

Tenth Avenue North –9 pm

Side Stage line up:

Sparrows Rising –12pm

Brady Luke –2pm

Brayton Meyer – 4pm

513 Free –6pm

Light 45 -8pm