MUST SEE: Kids gets trapped in washing machine

China (CNN): In China, firefighters had to work quickly and carefully to free a four year old boy who climbed into a washing machine.
It was a meticulous operation, amid a parents worst nightmare. Luckily, his mother called firefighters in time. They were able to get him out after over 20 minutes of sawing and breaking the machine apart.
