MUST SEE: Kids gets trapped in washing machine - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Kids gets trapped in washing machine

Posted:
By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
China (CNN): In China, firefighters had to work quickly and carefully to free a four year old boy who climbed into a washing machine.

It was a meticulous operation, amid a parents worst nightmare. Luckily, his mother called firefighters in time. They were able to get him out after over 20 minutes of sawing and breaking the machine apart.

