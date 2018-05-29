Wisconsin celebrates 170th birthday

(WQOW) - Tuesday is the state of Wisconsin's 170th birthday!



Wisconsin started out as part of the Northwest Territory, before becoming a separate entity in 1836. That's when Madison was marked its territorial capital.

The state entered the union on May 29, 1848.

In 1840, Wisconsin's population started holding votes for statehood. Its people voted against it 4 times, before finally becoming a state in 1848.



Governor Walker issued a statement on this historic day in state history: