High heat causes roads to buckle in the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Highway crews were kept busy this weekend as the summer heat buckled roads. Three different spots heaved in Eau Claire County, and in Chippewa County, the same amount in an even shorter time frame.

The Chippewa County Highway Department responded to three cases of buckling pavement Monday night on Highway 29 and County Highway I in Chippewa Falls. Another incident happened on Highway 29 Tuesday. Officials said this damage to roadways has to be responded to quickly, as it is a danger to all motorists.

"When the concrete gets hot, and it heats up and expands, there's nowhere for the pressure to be relieved, so the concrete buckles and it can be pretty drastic," said Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley. "It can shoot up in the air, or it could just bring the concrete slabs up a couple inches. Something has to give when it expands and it can be pretty significant."

In extreme cases, pavement can buckle a couple feet into the air. Once the buckling is called in, the highway department jackhammers the concrete and lays over asphalt as a temporary fix. Permanent fixes will be concluded in the fall once temperatures are no longer a large problem. The costs for permanent fixes, in the tens of thousands of dollars.