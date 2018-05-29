Northstar Middle School students host international expo

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Students at an Eau Claire middle school had the opportunity to showcase their knowledge of world cultures Tuesday night.

Sixth and seventh graders from Northstar Middle School's ARCTIC Zone program have been studying cultures of different countries for the past eight weeks, and Tuesday night they presented their projects to families and staff members at an international expo.

The ARCTIC Zone is an alternative learning opportunity for students in the Eau Claire School District, where kids participate in hands-on activities to help them learn.

"It just really helps them grow, and see what authentic learning is about, and also authentically getting feedback and reflecting on what they have learned," said Andy Brown, ARCTIC Zone adviser.

The ARCTIC Zone program looks to expand to more students in the future and host more events like this in the future.