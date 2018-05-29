100 deadliest days of summer for teens are upon us

Wausau (WAOW) - As the school year comes to an end, more young drivers will be out on the roads, which puts them at risk for car crashes.

According to a recent study, car crashes are the leading cause of death for American teens. The week of Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, which is also known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

A survey done by The Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) shows a nationwide average of 260 teens are killed each month in the summer.

In Wisconsin, the number of accidents involving teens went up 10 percent last year.

Experts said the common factor has to do with distracted driving.

AAA advises parents to open up conversations with their kids about road safety, and even join them in the car.