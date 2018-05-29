'Tuesday Night Blues' is back at Owen Park in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The sweet sounds of summer returned on Tuesday at Eau Claire's Owen Park.
The 10th year of 'Tuesday Night Blues' kicked off Saturday with a performance by Paul Tweed. Twelve more performances are scheduled this summer. All shows are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. If there is bad weather, the shows will be held at the Stones Throw in Eau Claire (304 Eau Claire St.).
You can find the full music lineup on their website.
