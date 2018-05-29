Police, veterinarians warn against leaving kids, pets in hot cars

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, incidents of kids dying in hot cars will peak, according to the National Safety Council, but that tragedy is entirely preventable.

Eau Claire Police told News 18 passers-by who call about a child or animal left in a car, are right to be concerned.

"There's no good number to say 'at this temperature, you shouldn't leave your animal in a vehicle.' We always say never leave your child in a vehicle alone," said officer Kyle Roder.

Roder also said if you see a kid or pet in a car along, you can take action.

"We can be called, our animal control can be called, officers can be called out there if there's a child in a vehicle," said Roder. "If it's at a shopping center or somewhere, we encourage someone to stay with the vehicle. We will either be able to make contact with the owner, or we'll be able to make entry into the vehicle if absolutely necessary."

A veterinary technician, at the Animal Wellness Center of Buffalo Valley, told News 18 a hot car can affect your pet a lot faster than you think.

"They can't expel heat like we can, they can pant and stuff like that, but it's harder for them to cool down, and they have a fur coat on and we do not, so it's really easy for them to overheat," said Vet. Tech. Bailee Miller.

Legally, you can smash a window to save a child or animal, but Roder said that should be your last resort.

"You better be absolutely sure that you've exhausted some other options that you have, that the person in the vehicle, the child in the vehicle, the animal in the vehicle is in absolute distress that you need to make that as your first action," Roder said.

Miller said there are many things you can do to keep your pet cool.

"Anytime you can get them into cold water would be good, keeping their feet nice and wet and cold because they obviously can't sweat like we can, so it's very hard for them to cool down," said Miller. "Ice cubes, anything like that - shade, if you have to be outside make sure you keep your dog in the shade."

Miller also said, there are days you should reconsider bringing your pet along with you.

"Your dog does not need to exercise and run around on days like today. You don't have to bring your dog with you to the grocery store on days like today," said Miller. "Keep them inside, keep them cool, keep them hydrated, drinking water is very important."

For more information on heat safety, click here.