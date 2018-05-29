Altoona man sentenced in shooting death of friend

Jackson County (WQOW) -- An Altoona man who pleaded no contest in the shooting death of his friend in 2015 was sentenced on Tuesday.



Prosecutors said Michael O. Nelson murdered his friend Randall Perry in November 2015 at a home in Jackson County. He had been drinking that night, and told dispatchers he didn't know the gun was loaded.

He went on trial last year, but the case ended with a hung jury, and a mistrial was declared. Prosecutors were preparing to re-try him, but in March, Nelson agreed to plead no contest to second degree reckless homicide.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Nelson to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. He will be credited 520 days in jail, already served. He was also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.