Dunn Co. man in custody after three hour standoff with police

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- A Dunn County man is in custody after a three hour standoff with police on Tuesday.



The Barron County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from the Dairy State Bank in Prairie Farm just after noon about a man yelling and shouting death threats. The suspect was identified as James Donnerbauer, 69, of Ridgeland.



The sheriff's office said Donnerbauer refused to leave his home and threatened officers that "he had them in his cross-hairs". The Eau Claire Regional Swat Team was called in. As the standoff continued, a BearCat and gas were used to get Donnerbauer to exit his home. The sheriff's office said the standoff lasted roughly three hours.



Donnerbauer is currently being held in the Barron County jail on a felony charge of making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct.