Owen Hamilton transferring to Wisconsin

(WQOW) -- Prescott native Owen Hamilton played on the Kohl Center floor when the Cardinals made trips to the 2015 and 2017 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament. Now, the 7-footer is looking to make that venue his home court for his next three seasons.



Hamilton announces via Twitter that he's transferring to Wisconsin after one season at Northern Illinois.







Hamilton played in 27 games at Northern Illinois last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Huskies. Hamilton was a two-time Division 3 All-State performer at Prescott, and as a senior averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game.



As a transfer, Hamilton won't be eligible to play next season for the Badgers, but will have three seasons of eligibility, beginning with the 2019-20 season.