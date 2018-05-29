Owen Hamilton transferring to Wisconsin

(WQOW) -- Prescott native Owen Hamilton played on the Kohl Center floor when the Cardinals made trips to the 2015 and 2017 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament. Now, the 7-footer is looking to make that venue his home court for his next three seasons.
Hamilton announces via Twitter that he's transferring to Wisconsin after one season at Northern Illinois.
#MakeEmBelieve pic.twitter.com/OYeFhVf3bS— Owen Hamilton (@Big_Country_6) May 29, 2018
Hamilton played in 27 games at Northern Illinois last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Huskies. Hamilton was a two-time Division 3 All-State performer at Prescott, and as a senior averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game.
As a transfer, Hamilton won't be eligible to play next season for the Badgers, but will have three seasons of eligibility, beginning with the 2019-20 season.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.